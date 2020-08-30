ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 24.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 181,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 36,105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter worth $212,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter worth $355,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

NYSE:BKI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 548,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,090. Black Knight Inc has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.