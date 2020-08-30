ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.98. 665,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 11.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.24.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 1,412,928 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,991.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

