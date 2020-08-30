ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 4,823.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,107 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $66,572,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $52,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,462,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,136 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $30,907,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,489,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,047.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,695.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,846,049.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,861. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

