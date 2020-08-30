ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,696 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 10.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $141,914.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,576 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,143.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.29 per share, for a total transaction of $290,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. 303,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.54. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $48.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business’s revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

