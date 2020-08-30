ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PRA Health Sciences by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $624,790.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,649.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRAH. UBS Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

Shares of PRAH traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.85. The stock had a trading volume of 165,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

