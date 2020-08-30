ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bottomline Technologies worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 73,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $1,266,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,515.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $739,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,802. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 140,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,215. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.09, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.25. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

