ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 336,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 311,371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,131,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,449,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 290,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 141,902 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

GIII stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 686,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.43. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

