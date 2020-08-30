ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $454,700.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $122,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,570 shares of company stock worth $6,225,856 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 211,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $125.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.86.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

