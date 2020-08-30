ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,119,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,072,000 after acquiring an additional 231,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $74,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 97.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,070,000 after buying an additional 186,736 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.70. 304,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,801. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $4,820,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,432,226.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $229,209.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,008,510 shares in the company, valued at $716,830,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.57.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

