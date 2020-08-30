ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,058 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Agilysys worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Agilysys by 24.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Agilysys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 221.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,663. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $603.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Securities upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

