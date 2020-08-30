ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 8,633.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,366 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 90.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

UNFI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.72. 1,260,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $950.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.43. United Natural Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.