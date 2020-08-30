ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 166,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.