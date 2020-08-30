ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 21.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $493,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Globus Medical by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 268,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Globus Medical by 16.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Oppenheimer began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities raised Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 383,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,165. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical Inc has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

