ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,621 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Bank Ozk by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,876,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,041,000 after purchasing an additional 402,668 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank Ozk by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 529,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

