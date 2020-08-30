ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,621 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Bank Ozk by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,876,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,041,000 after purchasing an additional 402,668 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank Ozk by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of OZK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 529,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.03.
OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.
About Bank Ozk
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
