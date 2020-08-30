ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 87,786 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 4,694.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,786 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $4,070,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at about $5,241,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. 1,884,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,975. The company has a market cap of $660.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.