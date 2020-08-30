Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,356,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $115,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 308.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. 3,161,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

