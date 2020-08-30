Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

