Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $218,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $333.88. The company had a trading volume of 345,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,354. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $334.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

