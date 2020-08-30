Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 5,429 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $205.66. The stock had a trading volume of 601,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,080. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.