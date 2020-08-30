Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 47,400 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,913,000 after acquiring an additional 234,650 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after buying an additional 1,346,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 924,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. 547,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.