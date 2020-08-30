Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,292 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $156,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $79,631,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,974. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

