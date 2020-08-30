Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 15,284 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.13. 3,562,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,064. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.31%.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

