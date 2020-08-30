Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 425.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,143 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.40, for a total value of $766,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $1,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,192.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,430,637. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.93. 694,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

