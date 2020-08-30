Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Metlife were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Metlife by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MET traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,069. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

