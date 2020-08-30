Cibc World Markets Corp Has $6.69 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,978,000 after purchasing an additional 275,711 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,360. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.