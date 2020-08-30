Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 697,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 463,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 190,980 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.17.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.11. The stock had a trading volume of 738,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $142.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average is $120.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.