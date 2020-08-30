Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,569 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,468,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

