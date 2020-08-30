Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 311,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. 3,443,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,213. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

