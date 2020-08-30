Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 39,751 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 422.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,751 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total transaction of $1,039,945.86. Insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock worth $4,205,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

NYSE:PH traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.47. The stock had a trading volume of 854,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.54. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

