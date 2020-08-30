Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 31,935 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American International Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.37. 6,035,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,484,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

