Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 15,604 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,328,000 after acquiring an additional 83,772 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 190,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

In related news, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,624.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $9,302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,924 shares of company stock worth $42,270,940. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $506.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $454.96 and its 200-day moving average is $431.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.