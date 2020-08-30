Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,788,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,676,000 after buying an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 123,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 257,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $366,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $126.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Chubb’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

