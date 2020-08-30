Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,075.59.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,301.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,302.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,169.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $944.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total value of $894,059.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,296,119.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,828,381 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.