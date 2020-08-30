Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Shares of CHS opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $165.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.18 million. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Molly Langenstein bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Also, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks bought 77,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,328.80. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 186,176 shares of company stock worth $243,279. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 80,679 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,677.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 77.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

