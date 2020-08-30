Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chewy traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $59.73. Approximately 4,082,791 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,587,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $3,432,700.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,139 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,633,480.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,375,979 shares of company stock valued at $69,322,110 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 17,783.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,945 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $50,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Chewy by 449.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 907,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -87.84 and a beta of -0.38.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

