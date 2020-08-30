Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Receives $190.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $918,315 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.46. 142,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.75 and a 200-day moving average of $168.22. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $221.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

