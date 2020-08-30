ChainX (PCX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. ChainX has a market cap of $47.94 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $7.35 or 0.00063216 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00150254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.01652615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00200317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00177991 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 6,518,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

