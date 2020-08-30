Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 54,243 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)

Cereplast, Inc develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications. The company also offers Cereplast Sustainables resins, including Cereplast Hybrid resins that replace up to 55% of the petroleum content in conventional plastics with bio-based materials, such as industrial starches sourced from plants that are used in automotive, consumer goods, consumer electronics, medical, packaging, and construction markets; and Cereplast Algae Plastic resins, which transforms algae into bioplastics.

