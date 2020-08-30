Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Stake Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,680 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.07% of Centurylink worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Centurylink by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Centurylink by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Shares of CTL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,318,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,515,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. Analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

