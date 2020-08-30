Carry 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last week, Carry has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $12.75 million and $1.13 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.00 or 0.05767215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035545 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 6,765,245,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,558,282,516 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

