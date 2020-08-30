Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTRE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.03. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,048,000 after buying an additional 740,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 675,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,906,000 after buying an additional 506,995 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $7,921,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

