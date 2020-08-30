Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 31.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 113,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,332 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 726.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 83,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

