Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trevena presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $206.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 16.25, a quick ratio of 16.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 13.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

