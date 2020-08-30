Canadian Solar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 12,467 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the average volume of 2,899 call options.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $32.72.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 56.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after buying an additional 865,128 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 149.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 661,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 35.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 452,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,406,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

