Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$102.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$85.00 to C$102.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.00.

TSE CM opened at C$104.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$67.52 and a 52 week high of C$115.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.71). The business had revenue of C$4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.2100011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

