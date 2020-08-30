Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KTOS. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.87 and a beta of 1.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $842,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,753. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,839 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 253.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $15,353,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

