Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered shares of Vireo Health International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of VREOF stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Vireo Health International has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to company owned and third party dispensaries. The company sells and distributes a suite of products through dispensaries, home delivery, and wholesale channels.

