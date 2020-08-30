Canaccord Genuity Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $105.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BILL. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $100.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.94. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $107.41. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $2,301,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $559,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,135 shares of company stock valued at $64,215,699 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 339.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,250,000 after buying an additional 4,523,473 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after purchasing an additional 552,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,542,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

