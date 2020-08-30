Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $600.58 million, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.79. Camtek has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Camtek by 420.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Camtek by 6.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

