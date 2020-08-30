California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,196,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 195,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $36,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1,426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 55,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 147,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

ET stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.59. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.48%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

